Driving through Odem on Saturday? Construction could have US 77 shut down on Saturday

KRIS 6 News
If you plan to travel to or from Houston this weekend, pack some patience.

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced Union Pacific Railroad will temporarily close the railroad crossing on U.S. 77 in Odem for repairs on Saturday.

The area will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday, May 31 until 7 a.m. Sunday, June 1.

Starting Saturday morning, traffic will be detoured from Odem and directed to Interstate-37 and State Highway 234.

All work is weather permitting.

If you plan to drive through the area, TxDOT asks that you obey traffic warning signs and follow the detour route as crews work in the area.

