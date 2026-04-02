UPDATE: Grand Jury indicts three Odem coaches, and Odem basketball player following school bus assault case

ODEM, Texas — A San Patricio County grand jury has indicted an Odem High School athlete and three Odem-Edroy ISD coaches in connection with an assault that occurred on a school bus in December 2025.

The coaches—Nathan Wuenschel, Cristian Torres, and Arnold Maldonado—were present on the bus when authorities say a student was sexually assaulted by a fellow athlete while the team was returning from a basketball game in Hebbronville.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, 19-year-old Christopher Jacob Soto assaulted a juvenile student on the school bus on December 9, 2025.

A grand jury indicted Soto on charges of indecency with a child.

Wuenschel, Torres, and Maldonado were indicted on charges of abandonment or endangerment of a child.

The indictments follow the Odem-Edroy ISD Board of Trustees' January vote to terminate the contracts of coaches Torres and Maldonado. The board voted 5-2 to end their employment effective immediately following an executive session.

Parents who spoke with KRIS 6 News described the incident as more serious than initial characterizations by school officials. One parent, speaking anonymously, said their son was grabbed and sexually assaulted by the older student, with coaches present on the bus only telling students to "settle down" rather than intervening.

"The fact that the coaches didn't even react at all, this school is notorious for letting things get brushed under the rug because of who you know," the parent told KRIS 6 News.

The incident has raised questions about supervision protocols and the district's handling of serious allegations. Superintendent Yolanda Carr has referred public information requests to the Office of the Attorney General for ruling.

The grand jury's decision to indict all three coaches suggests they found sufficient evidence that the adults present failed in their duty to protect the students under their supervision.

The case continues to develop as the legal process moves forward for all four individuals facing charges related to the December incident.

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