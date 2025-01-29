TxDOT invites public to I-69 meeting in Odem

ODEM, Texas — I-69 is coming to Odem. That means US 77 needs to be improved to interstate standards with new overpasses, entrance and exit ramps, and lanes and a portion of US 77 will have a new location altogether.

PROPOSED ROUTE OPTIONS FOR I-69E

TxDOT

TxDOT wants public input on these upgrades and reroutes and will host a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. at Odem Junior High School Cafeteria, One Owl Square, on Thursday.

A virtual public meeting also will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. To access the virtual public meeting, click here.

There will not be a formal presentation held at the meeting, but the public is invited to come and go at their convenience. Those at the meeting will be able to ask TxDOT staff and consultants questions and leave written comments.

