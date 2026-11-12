Odem native dies during military training at Virginia Army base

ODEM, Texas —

An Odem native has died while taking part in a military exercise in Fort Lee, Virginia.

According to A Fort Lee spokesperson, Army Private Nicholas Chavira was found dead the morning of October 29.

They say no foul play is suspected.

Marco Antonio Chavira tells us his son suffered a medical emergency while completing his final field training exam which resulted in his death.

Chavira's body will be flown to the Corpus Christi International Airport Friday evening and according to his father, he will be buried with full military honors in Odem.

Chavira, who recently lived in San Antonio, is a 2022 graduate of Odem High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in the Spring of 2025.

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