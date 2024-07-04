Odem City Council optimistic of downtown's future after Austin visit

ODEM, Tx — Members of Odem's City Council are optimistic after meeting with Governor Greg Abbott's Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) team.

“We have a lot of good things going on that they were very impressed with,” Mayor David Maldonado said when recounting the visit to Austin over the previous weekend. “So I think Odem is in a really good position for growth.”

Odem City Administrator Sal Hernandez, who accompanied Maldonado on the trip, expressed excitement following the meeting. “We are improving our infrastructure, and we are improving as a community,” Hernandez said.

The meeting, which had been over a year in the making, provided Odem with an opportunity to seek state assistance in improving its quality of life. Maldonado acknowledged that the meeting was necessary after "our financial issues" referencing Odem's budget crisis from the previous year.

Both Maldonado and Hernandez believe Odem is an ideal location for industry due to its proximity to Highway 37 and the intersecting railways. Maldonado also pointed to the Steel Dynamics plant in Sinton and Tesla in Robstown as potential draws for future business in Odem.

“Considering Odem's location and trajectory, it's something we can offer companies looking to enter San Patricio County,” Maldonado said. “They (Abbott's EDT Team) told us, it’s not a matter of if, but when.”

The next step for Odem's city officials is to develop a marketing strategy to attract potential investors and developers.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.