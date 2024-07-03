Odem City Council approves new debris removal service with fee

ODEM, Tx — The Odem City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to offer a new debris removal service for residents. This service will include a small fee.

Residents will be able to request pickups of large debris piles using the city's new 14-foot tandem trailer. The service will be available more frequently than current plans allow under the city's contract with Republic Services, which only permits quarterly pickups.

KRIS 6 News Odem Mayor David Maldonado at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"From time to time, we have storms that come through," Mayor David Maldonado said, emphasizing the necessity of this new service for cleaning up Odem's streets. While much of the debris stems from Tropical Storm Alberto, Maldonado believes the service will also be valuable for disposing of other debris such as construction remnants and furniture.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council also discussed extending the service to residents outside city limits. After deliberation, they approved a fee of $10 per cubic yard for city residents and $20 per cubic yard for those outside city limits. The minimum charge for the service is 2 cubic yards.

The debris removal service will be available to residents towards the end of July or middle of August according to Maldonado.

