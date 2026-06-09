Odem Area Lions Club is hosting a free Star-Spangled Health Fair on Saturday at First Baptist Church

The Odem Area Lions Club is bringing health services to the community with a free Star Spangled Health Fair this Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 307 W. Turner St. in Odem.

The event, organized in partnership with WellMed, will feature health service providers offering screenings, health information, and resources. Door prizes will also be available throughout the day.

"We'd love to see you there, and please help us spread the word by sharing this with family, friends, neighbors, and anyone who could benefit," the Lions Club said.

Lions Club Odem

Attendance is free. The health fair will be held in the church's Family Life Center.

The Lions Club is asking community members to share information about the event with family, friends, and neighbors.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page, call 361-876-8076, or email lionjoanm@gmail.com.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!