Man charged with drug possession on Odem Junior High campus

ODEM, Texas — San Patricio Sheriff deputies patrol the Odem ISD school grounds daily. During one deputy's walk across the Odem Junior High campus on Tuesday, an odor was in the air that wasn't supposed to be there.

The officer approached a roofing company truck where the smell of marijuana was coming from. On-duty deputies were called for assistance.

The officer went up the ladder to the roof and found a backpack that also smelled like marijuana. The roofing foreman claimed ownership of the bag and admitted that there was marijuana in the backpack.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Office

66-year-old Gayle Gilbert Avala of Corpus Christi was arrested on multiple charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance & Possession of Marijuana.

The San Patricio Sheriff's office says more arrests could be made.

The District Attorney may enhance these charges because schools are considered “Drug Free Zones”.

