CROSS WITH CAUTION: How Odem city officials are working to protect your vehicle

ODEM, Tx — Odem city officials are working with county commissioners to improve the city’s roadways and prevent vehicle damage caused by deteriorating conditions.

Over the past year, residents have filed numerous complaints about a damaged railroad crossing at Main Street and East Humphries Road.

"Some of them would run the ground and people complain about their mufflers being knocked off, their tires being knocked out of line," Odem Mayor David Maldonado told KRIS 6 News reporter Adam Beam. "I've experienced them (damage) myself."

In a Facebook post, Maldonado explained that collaboration with TxDOT and Union Pacific has been “relatively slow.” Maldonado and city officials ultimately decided that waiting was not an option and took additional steps to expedite the improvements.

The City of Odem cannot make any improvements to the railroads themselves due to the property being owned by Union Pacific.

In the push for progress, Maldonado worked closely with San Patricio County Precinct 3 Commissioner Ruben Gonzales. According to them, the ball really got rolling when State Representative J.M. Lozano got involved.

Just them being at at the state level talking to their bosses gets their attention quickly," Gonzales told KRIS 6 News. "We can make phone calls every day, but when they call it it's a bigger hammer on them (TxDOT/Union Pacific).”

KRIS 6 News also spoke with Odem Tire Services about how the railroad crossings have impacted their business. A supervisor revealed that damage from the crossings accounted for 7% of their business over the past year, with most incidents occurring at night. The supervisor explained that the damage caused by the crossings often requires a full tire replacement, as repairs are typically not possible.

According to a Discount Tires blog post, replacing a full set of tires costs an average of $600, though prices can vary based on size and type. Individual tires generally range from $50 to $200, depending on brand and specifications.

The railroad crossing at Main Street and East Humphries Road will be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 14, through Saturday, Jan. 18, for repairs. Residents are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.