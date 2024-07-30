City of Odem new phone system could help the city save money and time

ODEM, TX — The City of Odem has been in financial troubles but continues to look for ways to get back on sound footing. Part of the answer could be as simple as making a phone call.

"I pay my water bill here monthly. I’ve been doing business in person for years,” one Odem resident said. "City Hall when I come it’s to pay my water bill every month."

The people of Odem are still doing things the old-fashioned way.

"Someone else was here paying their bill by walking in,” Odem resident Refugio Coronado said.

Coronado and others in town are coming to City Hall to pay their bills in person despite having the option to do it online or at the kiosk. Coronado said he's more comfortable talking with city staff members.

"I came to pick up my account information to try out the new call feature and to set up my account as well,” Coronado said.

According to City Manager Sal Hernandez, that new call feature was recently set up at no cost.

Now, residents will have the option to speak directly with a staff member who can provide immediate assistance.

"They can talk directly to the person specializing in that area of what they're trying to get to. If it is account payable, a billing issue or water usage,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said time is money and the City of Odem needs some financial relief.

"I found some minor issues, but they still contributed to reducing any kind of debt or extra payments that were being made. If it's not streamlined, then it's just chaos to some degree,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said another goal is to eventually set up an automated payment system.