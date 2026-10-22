Odem City Hall collecting children’s coats through Oct. 31

ODEM, Texas — The City of Odem is collecting coats and other warm clothing for children through the end of October.

The city is partnering with CASA of Bee, Live Oak and McMullen counties on an October outerwear drive, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, trains volunteers to speak for children in the foster care and court system.

Organizers are asking for new and gently used coats, jackets, sweaters and other outerwear for children who need help staying warm this fall and winter.

Donations can be dropped off at Odem City Hall, 514 Voss Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 31.

“Every donation makes a difference,” the city said in the post.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.