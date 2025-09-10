Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSan Patricio CountyMathis

Actions

Vigil held for 14-year-old Deshoune Pope after accidental shooting death

Deshoune Pope.png
Contributed Image
Deshoune Pope.png
Posted
and last updated

MATHIS, Texas — Hundreds of Mathis students and community members gathered Tuesday night to remember the teen who accidentally shot and killed himself over the weekend.

Neighbors met at Mathis High School and released balloons in memory of Deshoune Pope, 14, a freshman at the school.

A candelight vigil was also held.

Deshoune Pope

Pope was an athlete, known for being a jokester and a teen with a big heart. He was also known for riding his horse Avacado in town.

According to police, Pope was at a friend's home on Saturday when he got hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself. It's still unclear where Pope got the gun, and no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Running Dry