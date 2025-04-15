Tractor Supply Company breaks ground in Mathis

MATHIS, Texas — Tractor Supply broke ground on its newest location in Mathis today, bringing a major retail name to the South Texas community.

According to City Manager Cedric Davis, this is one of the few name-brand companies to break ground in Mathis in recent years.

The retailer, known for selling hardware tools, gardening equipment and tractors, is positioning itself as part of a new wave of business development in Mathis.

Tractor Supply Company representatives expressed optimism about the location, seeing it as an opportunity to serve the rural community's needs while contributing to local economic growth.

"They're experiencing some growth," District Manager Kevin Dubose said. "We're one of the first retailers of our kind to come here to provide these products and services we're going to have."

According to Dubose, Tractor Supply Company aims to open its Mathis location by October 2025.

