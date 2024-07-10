Texas State Parks offer refuge to evacuees of severe weather

MATHIS, Tx — In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, evacuation plans are crucial this hurricane season. Did you know that Texas state parks are available as places of refuge?

Since 2018, following Hurricane Harvey, state parks have offered free campsites for residents who must leave their homes due to evacuation orders. The parks will waive all camping fees and related costs.

It should be noted that this applies to state parks outside the evacuation area. Parks within the danger zone will be closed. These free campsites will be available until the evacuation order for your specific area has been lifted.

Lake Corpus Christi State Park is among the 88 state parks extending this offer to evacuees statewide. During Hurricane Beryl, the park hosted three groups from Rockport, Corpus Christi, and Port Aransas following their respective evacuation orders.

Krista Gonzales, Assistant Park Superintendent for Lake Corpus Christi, believes that state parks can be ideal during storms, "The park is beautiful, so it’s just a gentler place to come, a more serene environment in an already stressful situation."

"Having somewhere safe to come, where they don’t have to worry about payments or anything really, allows them to come to the park, set up, and stay for as long as they need until their area is no longer affected."

