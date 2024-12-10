TESLA charging station comes to Mathis

MATHIS, TX — The newly installed electric vehicle charging station in Mathis is located off I-37 between the La Quinta Inn and the EXXON truck stop.

NEED A CHARGE?

10538 TX-359, Mathis, TX 78368

Now, with more people in Texas buying electric vehicles having the station was a strategic move for the City of Mathis.

“It’s the very entry of the city. About 28,000 to 30,000 pass through there daily,” Mathis City Manager Cedric Davis said.

Out of thousands of cars. Some of them are electric.

As we previously reported, the number of EVs in Corpus Christi has doubled. KRIS 6 spoke with a Tesla owner who travels often.

“I go all the way up North, and I travel a lot. It’s not a convenient car for me unless you have a lot of time and you want to wait. If not, you have to stop a lot of times,” he said.

Now, there are more places to charge up.

“In Robstown, they have one too. It’s very convenient now if you’re going to a lot of places,” he said.

According to Txerta, there will be 600 thousand EVs in Texas by 2026.

“If you look at the Tesla charging stations. They’re placing them around South Texas. Of course, they’re good for the economy and the environment,” Davis said.

Mathis city leaders are excited for the economic growth this could bring to their small community.

“It’s a small win but a victory for future development. Like I said, Mathis is slowly growing and moving in the right direction,” Economic Development Corporation Executive Director, Sabas Encinia Jr said.

There are plans to bring more electric vehicle charging stations. Four more will be installed at the Circle K across the street.