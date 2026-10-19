Space heater blamed for fatal mobile home fire in Mathis; 71-year-old man dies in blaze

MATHIS, Texas —

A 71-year-old wheelchair-bound man died and two other people were injured after a fire tore through a mobile home in the Mathis area early Sunday morning.

A dispatcher received a call from a frantic victim who said her trailer was on fire and she could not get out. Deputies and the Mathis Fire Department responded and found a badly burned older man and a younger woman.

The 71-year-old man did not survive. His brother, who was trying to help him, suffered serious burns and was flown to a San Antonio burn center by Halo Flight. A female occupant also suffered burns and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

A preliminary investigation by an investigator and the Fire Marshal showed the fire may have started in a bedroom where a space heater was being used. The space heater was plugged into an outlet that had electrical issues.

Officials urge residents to inspect stored heating devices and correct electrical issues early as a cold front moves through the area.

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