National Drowning Prevention Day recognized by park officials at Lake Corpus Christi

MATHIS, Texas — July 25th marks National Drowning Prevention Day, the global effort is being felt in the Lake Corpus Chrisit area after several drownings last year.

"We're still learning a lot about what it means to have loner jackets and how to make them accessible to the public and we continue to refine this process," Kelly Ann Malkowski, park superintendent, said.

Three life jacket stations were installed at Lake Corpus Christi in May.

The stations, which offer life jackets in various sizes and bright colors, were made possible through a partnership between the Mathis Water Safety Coalition and the Sea Tow Foundation.

"They've been popular this summer. Nothing makes me more happy than to come by the loner life jacket station and find them dripping wet. We've also seen positive role modeling from parents to youth," Malkowski said.

After multiple drownings at Lake Corpus Christi in 2024, the Mathis community came together to prevent future tragedies.

"So far we've been having a safe summer at Lake Corpus Christi and we would love to see that trend continue," Malkowski said.

The Sea Tow Foundation joined the community's efforts to improve water safety.

"Drowning is the most common reason people pass away. 3 out 4 boaters who die in a boating accident drowned," Gail Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation, said.

Sea Tow Foundation emphasized the importance of proper life jacket sizing.

"There's five different ways to layer your protection and the Sea Tow Foundation provides life jackets and we want to remind people out there that life jackets are like shoes, you want to have the proper size. Kids can't wear the next size up or adult size. They need to have the proper size so it can save their life," Kulp said.

The life jacket stations will remain available at the park beyond the official end of summer on Labor Day weekend.