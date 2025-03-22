Mathis Volunteer Fire Department push for much needed upgrades

MATHIS, Texas — The Volunteer Fire Department in Mathis has been on high alert as fire danger continues in the Coastal Bend.

This led city officials to apply for potential funding through the office of the governor. Now the Fire Chief is on a mission to get the upgrades they need.

Volunteer firefighters in Mathis are in desperate need of an upgrade on the gear they use when they respond to a call. This team of 10 recently used it to battle the fires in Sinton.

"Right now, we're looking for our funding to go towards buying new gear that we have for structure fires and large fires,” Fire Chief Adrian Ramirez said.

Ramirez told KRIS 6 News they were counting on a grant they applied for through the governor's office.

Unfortunately, they didn't get it.

"We got disqualified because we didn't mean one or two of the qualifications,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said that money was given to fire departments in larger cities. Despite this, they're still pushing to get more help.

"To outfit a firefighter in full gear not counting the air pack or anything extra it's almost $4,000,” Ramirez said.

According to theNational Volunteer Fire Council many volunteer fire departments in rural areas have smaller populations. That means a smaller tax base and simply not enough local funds to cover their needs.

"That's one of the biggest challenges in a small rural community like Mathis. We have no major industries or fund base,” Ramirez said.

Chief Ramirez said they aren't giving up. They plan to continue conversations at the Texas Capitol and gain more community support.

"We're going to meet with other state agencies, do some research and find out where we can get extra money,” Ramirez said.

The Mathis Volunteer Fire Department will have a fundraiser on March 22 at 10:30 a.m.

They'll be selling brisket and sausage plates at City Hall. That address is 411 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX 78368. That money will go right back to the fire department.