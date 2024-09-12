Mathis opens its first brewing company, 'Labora Brewery'

MATHIS, TX — One Mathis family is finally seeing their dreams come true with the opening of Mathis's first-ever brewery, Labora Brewery, on East Rockport Street.

"All the beer is homemade from scratch. We order our barley, hops and yeast. Everything is made here,” Labora Brewery President Jake Resio said.

What started as a hobby has turned into a pursuit of happiness for Resio, whose been brewing beer for the last decade.

"A lot of the planning and thought behind this project wasn't just to build a brewery. We wanted to revitalize the downtown area,” Resio said.

As wepreviouslyreported, Resio, his brother Nick, and their friend Jay Poole bought this century-old cotton gin in 2020. A year in, the crew began the journey to build Mathis' first-ever brewing company.

"This business with this building is more a tribute to this town,” Resio said.

While construction wrapped up on this part of the building. There's so much more Resio wants to upgrade.

"The patio which is our main seating area was just get the doors open but the real vision for this place is to renovate the whole inside of the building,” Resio said.

Labora Brewery isn't just focused on its construction. It's also expanding its beverage choices.

"We're trying to grow our tap menu. We have seven beers right now, we're about to get nine and we want to get to twelve,” Resio said.

Labora Brewing Company is open Friday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Sundays.