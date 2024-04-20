Mathis ISD Superintendent, Athletics Director under investigation

MATHIS, Tx — KRIS 6 News was recently made aware of a special board meeting being held by Mathis Independent School Board officials on Monday night.

The meeting is being held to discuss the employment of Mathis ISD Superintendent Tim Norman and Athletic Director Roger Masters.

According to the district's school agenda, school board members will be discussing administrative leave with pay for both of them.

As of right now it is unclear why, but the agenda stated that Mathis ISD school officials will be looking to hire an outside law firm to investigate the two of them.

That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more information.

