Mathis ISD forfeits West Oso win due to eligibility requirements

Mathis Independent School District is facing an unfortunate development in its season record.

According to a Facebook post, Mathis ISD realized that a player on the varsity football team did not meet the eligibility requirements in order to be part of the team. They self-reported themselves to the district and to UIL immediately, causing their recent win against West Oso to be forfeited.

Mathis had beaten West Oso 65-0 in KRIS 6 News' week 9 Game Night South Texas matchup.

"Maintaining fair play and integrity is our utmost priority, and we are committed to upholding the standards set forth by UIL," Mathis ISD stated in the Facebook post.

Mathis ISD said they are working on a method to certify that all players meet eligibility requirements moving forward.

In their next district game, Mathis will be facing Orange Grove on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

