Mathis hosts West Oso for UIL 3A-DI District 15 matchup on Game Night South Texas

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Pirates (3-3) will host the West Oso Bears (0-6) on Thursday for a UIL 3A-DI District 15 matchup on Game Night South Texas.

"They understand the process and they can see even though the score doesn't prove it or the score doesn't show it they can see the difference," Kenneth Johnson, West Oso football coach.

KRIS 6

Perseverance is a good word to describe both West Oso and Mathis. Two weeks ago Mathis sailed to an early 16-0 lead, but London responded with 41 unanswered points.

"We want to finish like we start which has been pretty strong," Rodney Acosta, Mathis football head coach. "I've been real happy with the kids. The attitude you know and just the approach. The response to adversity has been awesome."

KRIS 6

The Pirates' offense relies on their linemen and athletic backfield that features Jagger Veliz alongside two brothers, Edward and Rojelio Montemayor.

"Me playing with my brother it's fun, but sometimes I have to be big bro and step it up a little bit," Edward Montemayor, Mathis junior quarterback and running back, said. "I just have to take care of him on the field and off the field."

Montemayor family

"It's pretty cool," Rojelio Montemayor, Mathis freshman running back, quarterback and defensive back, said. "Like if I need a break I could could run QB and handoff the ball. He can run the rock."

Mathis will be put to the test against a West Oso defense that liked their ability to stop the run last Friday led by sophomore Trajhaun Vurns and junior C'Angelo Richardson.

"The defense stopped that running back. Tackled his legs," C'Angelo Richardson, West Oso junior cornerback, safety and running back. "The passing game wasn't all that. We just stopped the run and then we just did our job."

The Bears have a young squad with six freshmen and a bunch of sophomores, including their quarterback Ryan Guerrero.

"Just the o-line they're starting it off leading the pack and just us following it, coming and buying in" Ryan Guerrero, West Oso quarterback and safety, said.

KRIS 6

"Then when he needs to improvise he can improvise," Johnson said. "It's awesome to have that you know. That guy who understands what he's doing and knows where he is supposed to be."

West Oso and Mathis play on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium. Fans can watch the game live on our sister station KDF and also on our website https://www.kristv.com/live2.

KDF is over the air on 47.2 (low power) and 10.3 (full power). Both are in HD. KDF is also on channel 13 on Astound and Spectrum as well as channel 47 on Dish.

UIL 3A-DI District 15 Standings

Edna (3-0)

Goliad (3-0)

Orange Grove (2-1)

London (2-1)

Palacios (1-2)

Aransas Pass (1-2)

West Oso (0-3)

Mathis (0-3)