Mathis ISD and Taft ISD working together following incident at Softball championship game

MATHIS, Tx — Mathis Independent School District (ISD) and Taft ISD are collaborating to investigate an altercation that occurred during Tuesday night’s varsity softball game.

Tuesday's game was the UIL 3A District 29 championship.

“We’re working with Taft ISD, reviewing footage and statements to piece together a comprehensive picture of everything that occurred," Mathis ISD Superintendent Todd White told KRIS 6.

In the interest of transparency, KRIS 6 will not be identifying any individuals involved pending the district's investigations.

“The focus should be on the game,” White emphasized. “You've got two great groups of kids from good schools working hard. They played a great game and shouldn’t be overshadowed by something that shouldn't have happened.”

The altercation occurred during the fifth inning of the game. "It was a battle for the district championship," White added about the significance of Tuesday's match-up.

Following a play, a player from the Taft Greyhounds got into an altercation with a player from the Mathis Pirates. The altercation turned physical, and members from both teams rushed in to break up the fight.

Some concerns being raised by residents over a Mathis coach who is seen grabbing the Taft player, before the two end up on the ground. However, a review of reactions on social media are in the belief that the coach had tripped, while others feel it was deliberate. The investigation is ongoing.

White addressed these concerns, “At this time, we haven't taken any disciplinary action against any coach or player. We typically wait until we’ve fully investigated.” He anticipated inquiries regarding the coach’s actions but stressed that all stakeholders are under scrutiny, including players and fans.

KRIS 6 reached out to the University Interscholastic League (UIL) to see if it was conducting its own independent investigation into the incident:

The UIL is aware of an incident that occurred during a softball game between Mathis and Taft high schools on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. UIL is in communication with administrators from both schools to gather additional information. The schools and the local district executive committee have the authority to impose penalties for any involved coaches or players. UIL

Both districts aim for a thorough investigation, with Taft ISD adding:

Taft ISD is following UIL protocols and working with law enforcement authorities to address the negative incident that detracted from a competitive game between two outstanding softball teams. We will deliver the appropriate consequences according to UIL policy and the Taft ISD Athletic Handbook. Taft ISD

White expressed his desire for the community’s focus to shift back to the students’ achievements rather than the altercation. “Everyone is disappointed and wishes things were different, so we can focus on positivity. Our kids are working hard, and we want them to succeed as they move toward the playoffs.”

