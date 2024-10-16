Mathis football celebrates 25 years since playing in the state championship

MATHIS, TX — 25 years ago, Mathis High School football made history. That has inspired a new generation of pirates to right the ship.

"Discipline is something we haven't had in the last few years. Discipline according to Coach Bobby Lindquist was doing things right and doing things right now,” Mathis Varsity Defensive Line Coach Nick Garza said.

Victoria Balderrama

While Garza is a coach right now, in 1999, he was a high school senior on the football team, wearing number 52.

"I can remember. This place was always packed when we played here back in those years,” Garza said.

The glory days when Mathis made it to the state championship was the last time they were able to do so.

Garza said it was an unforgettable moment.

"There's some guys out here that I played football with their dads. Our coach, Coach Sosa, is retired now. After 20 years, it's been a journey, and I'm happy to be a part of that home again,” Garza said.

As Garza focuses on what's ahead, his players remind him of where it all started.

The Veliz brothers tell KRIS 6 that football is in their blood.

"My dad was the running back for the 99 team,” Jagger Veliz said.

The Montemayor brothers and their cousins, who are also on the team, recently lost their uncle, Manuel Ozuna, who also played and wore jersey number 33 back in 1998.

"Now we can play for him and follow his footsteps where he left us. We can continue his legacy,” Rojelio Montemayor said.

This group speaks for the entire team when they say they're here to win.

"I'm confident we can make it to the playoffs because our running backs pretty good, they know how to run the ball strong and everything,” Abram Cuellar said.

With experience, determination, and a deeply rooted history, the team is feeling confident.

"I want to focus on what's coming up for these kids and the community and help get us back to the playoffs,” Garza said.

In order to make the playoffs, the Pirates need to win their last four games.