Mathis businesses owned and operated by woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — As Mathis city officials work to revitalize downtown. There are seven successful women at the front of this movement.

One business is run by four generations of families. They sell affordable clothing. In fact, this is the only business in town that offers it.

“We’re the three sisters running the store and Jessica, my niece, runs the store during the week,” co-owner, Liza Contreras-Robles said.

Inside Isabel's closet, you’ll find racks of pants, dresses, and blouses.

But for Contreras-Robles, it isn’t just about making a sale.

She said for her and her family running this shop keeps them connected to their mom.

“It started with her mom which was our grandmother and she used to take me and my sister’s thrift store shopping when we were younger,” Contreras-Robles said.

Since opening in 2020, Isabel’s closet has grown. It's even expanded to sell men's clothing and contributes to neighbors in need.

“They have Adopt a Senior,” Contreras-Robles said.

We’ll get two seniors and fulfill their wishlist of things they want and give them a t-shirt.”

Isabel’s Closet also supports other woman-owned businesses. Like the one next door.

“My name is Kristy Banner and I own Lakeside Dr Cleaners and Little Boutique,” Banner said.

Banner tells KRIS 6 News, that when she moved to the area in 2015, there were two things missing, a dry cleaner and a boutique.

“I had no history of working in retail or dry cleaning and I just decided if I didn’t do it, it wouldn’t happen,” Banner said.

Around the corner from Lakeside Dry Cleaners and Little Boutique is Jaccie Tatum’s antique store.

Tatum said she’s glad to see more women taking charge.

“I got to be the nurse, I got to be the paramedic and now at the age of 79, I get to have my own business and it’s a dream,” Tatum said.

All on the corner of San Patricio Avenue, these seven women continue to offer services. Ranging from security finance, pastries, clothing, hair styling and healthy food options.

As the city continues to grow, local businesses hope to expand as well. These women have dreams of what Mathis could become.