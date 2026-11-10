Man wanted in connection with shooting death of Mathis teen arrested in San Antonio area

MATHIS, Texas —

A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Mathis teen has been caught in the San Antonio area.

Joe Ben Guzman Jr., 23, was arrested on Thursday in Bexar County in connection with the September 2025 death of 14-year-old Deshoune Pope, a Mathis High School freshman.

KRIS 6 News Deshoune Pope, 14, was a freshman at Mathis High School at the time of his death.

Guzman has been charged with making a firearm accessible to a child causing death, which is a Class A misdemeanor. A warrant for his arrest had been issued on Sept. 6, 2025.

RELATED: Mathis Police are investigating an accidental shooting that left a Mathis teen dead

He was transferred to the San Patricio County Jail on Monday.

In Sept. 2025, Mathis police told KRIS 6 News that Pope got a hold of an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself on the 800 block of Olivo Street.

If convicted, Guzman could face up to two years in jail.

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