Man shot in Mathis after struggle with San Patricio Sheriff's Deputies

MATHIS, Tx — Two San Patricio Sheriff Deputies were hospitalized after a struggle at a store in Mathis got out of control on Friday at 10:45 a.m. according to San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

San Patricio County Deputies were called to assist in the search of a man who had been causing trouble at a shop when another store called and reported having similar problems with a man of the same description.

When officers arrived and confronted the suspect a physical confrontation ensued and the officers had a difficult time subduing the man. The suspect was able to get one of the officer's batons out and attacked him with it putting the deputy in a choke hold. The other deputy shot the suspect and he still continued the fight.

A local citizen and Mathis Police assisted in taking the suspect into custody.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to have a full recovery. Charges are pending.

The deputies were also taken to the hospital and are in good shape.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

