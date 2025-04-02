Lake Corpus Christi levels see small increase, but challenges remain for drought-stricken region

MATHIS, Texas — Two fishermen standing at the edge of Lake Corpus Christi offer differing views on the current water levels."It's going up a little—not much, but a little," one of them says, cautiously optimistic."It’s low. Way under normal," the other adds, a sentiment that reflects the broader concern in this drought-hit region.

The lake’s levels are certainly moving in the right direction. Last week’s rains added an estimated 3 billion gallons of water to the lake, raising the water level from 20.8 feet before the rain to 23.7 feet. But Mathis City Manager Cedric Davis says it’s far from a game-changer.

“It was great for us—the whole region, actually. Very good. But I wouldn’t say it’s time to wash 50 cars. In reality, I don’t think it’ll impact when those restrictions are lifted anytime soon,” Davis said.

While the rain was a much-needed boost after months of severe drought, the lake’s levels remain significantly below normal. Still, every drop counts. The City of Mathis has collected nearly 900,000 gallons of fresh rainwater, a welcome sight for a town whose businesses rely on the lake for their livelihoods.

Among them is Labora Brewery, which, though still under construction, has opened its doors twice a week to serve customers. Owner Nick Resio said the lower lake levels have not impacted the business.

“We’ve had people come from Dallas, Houston, and the Valley just to check out the brewery,” Resio said, noting that despite the drought, business has remained steady. But like many in the area, Resio understands that the town's economy remains deeply tied to the health of the lake. And with nearly a million gallons of rainwater stored, the hope now is for more rainfall to help sustain the region through the coming summer.

"Hopefully, we can get a couple more rains, and that’ll definitely help us out for the summer," Davis said.

For now, the community is cautiously optimistic—every drop of rain is, after all, one step closer to recovery.

