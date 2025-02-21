City of Mathis receives local donation towards the Water Safety Coalition Task Force

MATHIS, Texas — Three local churches in Mathis have come together to help save lives at Lake Corpus Christi.

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Mathis, and Primera Iglesia Bautista donated $1,207 to the Lake Corpus Christi Water Safety Coalition Task Force.

Some of the goals of the water safety coalition include providing water safety orientation and vouchers for life jackets, posting signs at Lake Corpus Christi, and educating the public about the water do's and don’ts.

"This is going to benefit not only our city but anyone who visits our city. This is a great step in the right direction," Mathis Mayor Ciri Villareal said.

As KRIS News previously reported, the coalition task force plans to host water safety training sessions before Easter weekend. KRIS 6 News will update as soon as a date is determined.