Jury awards Kristene Chapa $198 million in civil case against her attacker and his family's pharmacy

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — Jury awards Kristene Chapa $198 million in civil case against attacker David Strickland, his father and their pharmacy.

Mary Kristene Chapa, a Portland, Texas woman who survived being shot in the head after being kidnapped and sexually assaulted at a local park in 2012, has won a $198 million civil jury verdict against her attacker, his father and the pharmacy they own.

Chapa's attorney, Tony Buzbee, of Houston, announced the verdict on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

The case, tried in San Patricio County District court, was brought against David M. Strickland, his father Larry Joe Strickland and Taft Pharmacy. After several days of testimony, the jury deliberated for two and a half hours before returning the $198 million verdict.

Buzbee said he cross-examined David Strickland during the trial.

"It didn't go well, for him," Buzbee said.

The case was vigorously defended by Michael Terry of Hartline Barger L.L.P. out of Corpus Christi.

On June 23, 2012, David Strickland kidnapped Chapa and her girlfriend Mollie Olgin at Violet Andrews Park in Portland, Texas. According to the lawsuit, Strickland bound the women, blindfolded them with duct tape and sexually assaulted them. He then shot both women in the head with a .45 caliber pistol and left them for dead.

NBC News In 2016, David Strickland was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Olgin died from her gunshot wound. Chapa survived and was found the next morning by a couple in the park. The bullet pierced Chapa's brain, leaving her with tunnel vision and a limp, and requiring extensive physical rehabilitation and medical treatment. According to the lawsuit, she will need treatment and substantial assistance with daily tasks for the rest of her life.

David Strickland was charged with capital murder, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault. A San Patricio County jury found him guilty of murder in 2016, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The civil lawsuit alleged that Larry Joe Strickland was aware of his son's violent tendencies but did nothing to warn others or intervene. According to the petition, Larry Joe Strickland acquired the .45 caliber Glock pistol used in the attack and entrusted it to his son. The lawsuit further alleged that Larry Joe Strickland and Taft Pharmacy, which David Strickland worked at, facilitated, encouraged, aided and abetted his actions, either intentionally or negligently.

Despite the criminal conviction, David Strickland has continued to deny responsibility for the attack, according to Buzbee.

Buzbee described Chapa in a post on his Facebook page following the verdict.

"Kristene Chapa is a hero. She's a fighter. She's a sexual assault survivor," Buzbee said.

The civil lawsuit sought damages for Chapa's medical costs, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and future medical costs, as well as punitive damages. The original petition sought in excess of $500 million.

