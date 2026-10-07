OxyChem gives $70,000 to Ingleside ISD for energy upgrades at two schools

INGLESIDE, Texas — OxyChem presented a $70,000 check to the Ingleside Independent School District on Tuesday to pay for energy upgrades at two campuses.

The money will support energy-efficiency improvements at Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School and Ingleside Primary School, according to a district media advisory. The check presentation was held at Mircovich Elementary.

District officials said the funding is part of ongoing efforts to improve school facilities while making responsible investments in its schools.

The district did not specify which upgrades the money will fund.

OxyChem's Ingleside plant has previously supported the district through investments in student programs, STEM education and school safety, according to the district.

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