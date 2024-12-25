MERRY AND BRIGHT: How one Ingleside home brings the holiday spirit each year

INGLESIDE, Tx — As the holiday season shines brightly, one home in Ingleside is drawing attention for its dazzling light display. Robert Schwebel and Steve Canon have transformed their property into a winter wonderland, captivating neighbors and visitors alike.

Schwebel, a lifelong Ingleside resident, says their tradition began during the COVID-19 pandemic when the couple decided to take their holiday decorations to the next level. “Everybody else decided, hey, let’s learn how to bake bread. We thought, hey, why don’t we kick our Christmas decorations up a whole new notch?” said Schwebel.

The couple’s display has grown to include contributions from neighbors. Schwebel shared how their neighbors have been drafted into the festivities, with data cables running under the street to synchronize decorations. “We’re pretty good friends, and I say, ‘Hey, we’re going to plug in some of our lights,’ and they’ve been very responsive,” he explained.

Steve Canon, the technical expert behind the display, described how the show has evolved to include synchronized lights and music. Visitors can tune their car radios to 98.1 FM to enjoy the full experience. “The kids love the talking Christmas tree and light bulb. Hearing their giggles makes all the work worthwhile,” said Canon.

While Christmas remains the centerpiece, the couple also decorates for other holidays, including Halloween and the Fourth of July. One feature, a decades-old “No L” sign, has become a staple of their displays. “It’s been up for over 20 years. People know it’s Christmas time when they see it,” Canon said.

Despite the effort involved in creating the display, the couple agrees it’s all worth it for the smiles and joy it brings. “I just need one kid to say they loved it,” Schwebel said. “That makes it all worthwhile.”

Schwebel and Canon’s light display will remain up through the New Year. For those looking to enjoy the spectacle, the home is located in Ingleside, and the show is best experienced after sunset.

You can find Robert and Steve's display at 2638 Humble St, Ingleside, TX.

