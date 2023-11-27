Ingleside water main construction requires temporary water boil

Beginning Monday, November 27, Ingleside residents are under a water boil warning.



Due to water main construction, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), has required the City of Ingleside to notify all customers to boil their water before washing hands, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.



When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public will be notified that the water is safe for drinking and human consumption.

The City of Ingleside wants Ingleside residents to spread the word to others who may have not received this message. KRIS 6 News will let the Ingleside viewers know as soon as it knows when this water boil is lifted.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes," stated city officials.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact John Witt at (361) 776-7409.

