Ingleside residents voice YaREN concerns during TCEQ public meeting

INGLESIDE, Tx — Residents of all ages from across Ingleside gathered to voice their concerns over Project YaREN during the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's (TCEQ) Air Quality Permit public hearing in Portland.

The meeting was held to address the pending permits for the proposed ammonia plant by Enbridge and Yara, which would be located at 1450 Lexington Boulevard. The event provided Ingleside residents and others a chance to ask direct questions to a panel of experts from Enbridge and TCEQ.

A total of 60 residents submitted public comment forms to speak before the panel. Of the 47 spoken comments, none were in favor of the proposed plant.

Many concerns were raised, including the proximity of the proposed plant to Ingleside and Ingleside on the Bay. One recurring issue brought up was the lack of a disaster response plan in case of an emergency at the plant.

Adam Beam Ingleside on the Bay resident Patrick Nye speaks during public comment the TCEQ Air Quality Permit public hearing in Portland.

"It’s not a case of if; it’s a case of when," Ingleside resident Carl Amsden said to the panel, referencing the risk of a potential leak. Julie Nye echoed the sentiment, adding, "You're gonna get over your emissions, and what happens to people that live down there? What happens to schoolchildren if it happens when they're playing out at recess?"

"All y'all are doing is taking advantage of our millions of dollars of taxpayer money. That's why we have these foreign entities coming over to take advantage of what we have available here," another resident said.

An emotional plea was given by Arielle Dougherty, who wanted the panel to consider the "human factor" and ensure that the companies involved "listen and hear" what the people of Ingleside are saying.

Adam Beam An Ingleside resident speaks during the Q&A portion of Thursday's Air Quality Permit public hearing.

Several residents announced plans to request a contested case hearing and asked for another public hearing to allow more time to review recently distributed documents. A contested case hearing is provided to individuals or groups who have been directly impacted by proposed governmental actions.

Members of the Ingleside City Council also attended, with City Manager Brenton Lewis speaking on their behalf. He confirmed the council's continued opposition to YaREN. In January, the City Council unanimously denied YaREN's objectionable use permit application.

Ahead of Thursday's meeting, Enbridge spokesperson Michael Barnes issued a statement to KRIS 6.

“Tonight’s public meeting offers the community an opportunity to ask the TCEQ and members of our technical team questions specific to Project YaREN’s draft air permit. This public meeting is part of TCEQ’s public engagement process, and we welcome the opportunity to address their concerns as it relates to the air permit. We are committed to developing and operating a safe facility and being a good neighbor. This is an important project for the Coastal Bend region and the State, adding new jobs and tax dollars for Ingleside.” Enbridge

A final public hearing by TCEQ is scheduled for Monday, September 30, however a location and time for that meeting is unknown at this time.

