Ingleside Primary educator named Elementary Teacher of the Year for the entire school district today

INGLESIDE, Texas — An Ingleside Primary educator was named Elementary Teacher of the Year for the entire school district today.

Regena Collins-Chavez has proudly served her students at the school for the last 35 years. The school came together to honor her with a special surprise.

"I just do my job," Collins-Chavez said.

"We are a complete family from the top to the bottom, and it was nice to share all that with them," Collins-Chavez said. "And of course the kids were overwhelmed and now I'm super special and I'm sure today they're gonna listen to me more."

While her students were excited for their teacher, to Collins-Chavez she has simply just done her job.

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