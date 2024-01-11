Ingleside police officer keeping community seniors active and happy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here to protect and serve all members of this community. Shevon Baldi is a police officer whose sort of taken up residency at this Senior Center, she’s helping take care of the people who visit almost every day.

"We keep them moving, keep them active because otherwise they'll go home and sit,” Baldi said.

It's all fun and games when Ingleside police officer Baldi is around.

"They all love playing bingo and it keeps them on their toes and active,” Baldi said.

Baldi doesn't just sit around, she joins them for bingo or any other activity.

"This badge and uniform doesn't make me any different from them. I'm human like them and while I was raised to respect by elders, I'm going to treat them as equals as well,” Baldi said.

As a community service officer, Baldi is responsible for creating bonds between the community and the Ingleside Police Department but visiting with the senior's is especially rewarding for her.

"Just like anybody, if you're sitting still for too long your bones will get stiff. We need to get those joints lubed and keep them moving and playing and young,” Baldi said.

The manager of the Ingleside Senior Center, Lupe Martinez tells us Baldi is making a greater impact.

“She interacts with them, and they love that, and it keep them mentally sharp. It really does,” Martinez said.

Officer Shevon Baldi tells me she will continue to spend time at the Senior Center and she will do her best to keep everyone on their toes.