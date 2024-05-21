Ingleside Police Chief fired

INGLESIDE, Tx. — The Ingleside Police Chief has been terminated, effective immediately.

Members of the City Council were notified Tammy Burr had been fired just after 2 p.m. Monday, Ingleside City Councilman Steve Diehl said.

Diehl told KRIS 6 News that, per the city's charter, the City Manager has "exclusive control of all employees" and that the City Manager complied with the charter by notifying the council.

"In the case of the police department, which is very visible, I've always been happy with the performance of the department," he said.

Diehl said he did not know the cause for the termination, nor had he or the council been notified of who is currently leading the department as interim chief.

KRIS 6 News reached out to City Manager Brenton Lewis, but he was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.