Ingleside parishioners reflect on 50 years of faith, community at Our Lady of the Assumption

INGLESIDE, Texas — For the parishioners of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, the building is more than a place of worship; it is a cornerstone of the community, a refuge in times of trouble, and a second home.

As the church celebrates the 50th anniversary of its current location, longtime members reflect on its "profound significance."

The church's history in Ingleside dates back to 1955 with a mission church. After that original building was destroyed by Hurricane Celia in 1970, the congregation, under founding pastor Father Charles Doherty, embarked on an ambitious project.

“Our church is 50 years old, and it was built by the parishioners, and some people in the community also helped,” said founding member Irene Jones. “Our church is one of a kind. I don't think there'll ever be another one like it.”

The new church was designed to be resilient. Parishioners like Nancy Rogers have vivid memories of its construction.

“I remember when they were doing those walls, we were out there taking some of the rocks and putting them where they belong,” Rogers said. “Everybody had a job.”

That spirit of volunteerism and community has defined the church for five decades. For many, the parish is an extension of their family.

“And to me, it's a second family. This is my 2nd home,” said Isaura Perez, treasurer of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Society.

Irma Gonzalez, president of the Guadalupanas, echoed that sentiment. “I think it means everything to a person because, like I said, your church is your second home, so you turn to your church whenever you need comfort.”

This role as a community pillar has been tested through national tragedies, local disasters, and personal hardships. Father Patrick Higgins was only six weeks into his assignment as pastor when Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017.

Adam Beam Father Patrick Higgins leads mass at Our Lady of the Assumptions in Ingleside.

“It was like a scene from a horror movie. I've never experienced anything like it,” Father Higgins said. “What I saw at that time was the community coming together.”

The church and its organizations, like the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Daughters, and Guadalupanas, regularly mobilize to help others, whether through disaster relief, its monthly food pantry, or simply offering solace.

“When we have tragedy, whether it’s personal, family and friends and what’s going on in the world, you come here for comfort,” said parishioner Sherrie Wagner.

Ed Polasek, the parish's financial secretary, summarized the church’s legacy simply: “It's been a second home, certainly a beautiful building, built with volunteer labor, but the beauty of it is really the spirituality and the generosity of the parishioners.”

As the church looks to the future, its members are confident it will remain a beacon for the next 50 years.

“Knowing that this parish is here and will always be here… this is a lovely place to come and it's safe and we love being here,” Wagner said.

Father Higgins shares that hope, stating, “We’re very proud of our last 50 years and we look forward to the next 50 years and beyond.”

