Ingleside on the Bay resident on Bayshore Drive continue clean up after TS Alberto

INGLESIDE ON THE BAY, TX — Some who live on Bayshore Drive told KRIS 6 News about how they continue to struggle in Tropical Storm Alberto’s aftermath.

“Another interesting byproduct of the flood is doing this all on your own,” resident Taree Kotalik said.

It’s been an emotional week for Kotalik and her neighbors on Bayshore Drive.

“The wheels got pitted,” resident Tom Mack said. “The truck almost got totaled.”

As KRIS 6 News first reported Friday, several homes were flooded following Tropical Storm Alberto along with wakes caused by ship traffic in La Quinta Channel.

“We knew it was going to flood but we did not expect the extent of it to be 3 1/2 to 4 feet high in our backyard. Our front yard was 2 1/2 to 3 feet at times," a resident said.

With everyone stuck inside their homes, there was not much they could do but wait for the water to recede.

“Our backyards are no longer flooded and so we can start drying out,” Kotalik said.

“You can hear shop vacs and blowers and all kinds of things going. People are trying to dig up and dig out,” resident Jeff Davis.

Jeff and Cindy Davis are cleaning up along with the rest of Bayshore Drive.

“It’ll be at least two weeks before we can start the reconstruction of our downstairs,” Davis said.

Tom Mack has also been assessing the damage to his home. Mack said he and his neighbors have had no help from the city during this process.

“If you live down here the general understanding is that you are on your own because you should know that you live in a ship channel,” Mack said.

Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann told KRIS 6 News the city has limited resources and if anyone needs help. They should reach out.

“They should be aware they live in a flood area. If there is something that someone needs, and they contact the city we will do our best to accommodate those people and help them,” Ehmann said.

Ehmann encourages those homeowners on Bayshore Drive with or without insurance. To report their damages to San Patricio County Emergency Management. They could possibly get more financial help.