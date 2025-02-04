INGLESIDE, Texas — The welding center for Ingleside ISD has just been named after a long-time educator. This accomplishment was able to happen with the support of the community as they worked to get the school board to vote yes.

Those efforts to name the building after Glover started more than a year ago.

Ingleside ISD Welding Center named for former teacher, Aubie Glover

"I can't remember how many people signed that petition, but it was over 1,200 people,” Aubie Glover said.

That's how many support Aubie Glover and everything he did for Ingleside ISD during his 42 years of teaching.

"I was also a coach for 22 years and then my son graduated high school and I went back to teaching, and I also drove a bus,” Glover said.

At that time, he was also shaping the lives of so many students.

"Some of the kids that gave teachers trouble at the high school came here and they were some of my best students and RayLee is one of them,” Glover said.

RayLee Rodriguez, Class of 1994 is now an Ingleside ISD school board member.

"I came out of the Marine Corps, and I didn't have nothing to fall back on, so I fell back on my welding. What he taught me,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and other school board members all agreed. The new state-of-the-art welding center should be named after Aubie Glover.

"Our first shot at it, we lost 4 to 3 on a vote. There were four on that board who (thought) the building shouldn't be named after him,” Rodriguez said.

However, in July 2024, a new school board member shifted the vote.

"He designed the welding center. This was his life,” Rodriguez said.

On Friday, Jan. 31, Aubie Glover, joined by family and friends celebrated the renaming of the welding center.

Since Aubie Glover’ retirement, the welding center has continued to see positive changes. Now these students can graduate with an associate degree.