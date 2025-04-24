Ingleside ISD opens food pantry to support students and families

INGLESIDE, Texas — A new food pantry at Ingleside Primary School will provide nutritious food to local students and families for an entire year.

The Ingleside Independent School District celebrated the grand opening of the food pantry with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by school officials and community members.

"Being able to provide this with our industry partners is really important because we know that when kids go home and they have a safe place, and they have food in their stomach-- they're more willing to learn and it's going to better them and their future," Kilgore said.

The pantry has been stocked with enough food to last for a full year, ensuring consistent access to nutrition for those in need within the school community.

