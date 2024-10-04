City of Ingleside kicks off the second annual vessel turn in program

INGLESIDE, TX — Ingleside city code compliance and other state agencies have kicked off the second annual vessel turn-in program happening at the recycling center.

"I had it in storage and it's already old and rotting,” Ingleside resident Drew Brown said.

Brown has blue boat named Baja that has been sitting in a storage unit in Ingleside for several years.

"It’s going to costs more to get rid of it than to recycle it,” Brown said.

When the opportunity presented itself to dispose of Baja properly, Brown took advantage.

"Doing it this way is free and they take care of it so it helps,” Brown said.

The vessel turn-in program helps clean up the community and save the environment from the hazards of outdated boats.

Ingleside Code Compliance Officer Jim Moses told KRIS 6 News that illegal dumping happens all over the Coastal Bend.

"This allows us to dispose of it, recycle the metals, crush boats that are not recyclable and in general make things look better,” Moses said.

The Texas General Land Office said since 2015 almost 1,600 boats have been turned over and over 3,000 gallons of fuel have been recovered.

"Ideally they come in with a title and we get right to removing all the gasoline or any hazardous material like the battery. If you don't have a title you can still come. We have the Parks and Wildlife here to run the vessel to run the vessel to make sure it's cleared to be disposed of,” TGLO Response Officer William Thompson said.

If you would like to participate you can call to get your vessel towed. Please contact 361-776-7687.

