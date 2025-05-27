Watch Now
CCISD police officer in custody related to Ingleside shooting

Adam Beam
A photo of the crime scene on BelAire and Capeheart Circle in Ingleside on Monday.
INGLESIDE, Tx — A Corpus Christi Independent School District police officer faces murder charges following a fatal shooting in Ingleside Monday morning.

Ashley Transmeier, 29, was detained after Ingleside police responded to reports of gunshots at a home on Capehart Street.

According to the Ingleside Police Department, they found a resident dead from apparent homicide.

"Following immediate investigative efforts, officers detained a 29-year-old female suspect at a separate location in Ingleside," the department said in a statement. "She is currently in police custody, undergoing medical clearance, and will face a charge of first-degree murder."

KRIS 6 News confirmed the suspect's identity as Transmeier, a CCISD police officer who has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

While Ingleside police have not officially released the victim's name, KRIS 6 News confirmed the deceased as Albert "Bert" Howie.

Howie was a veteran emergency medical professional who served as a paramedic for multiple agencies including Aransas County EMS, Tri-County EMS, and Port Aransas EMS, according to a Facebook post by the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department. He also volunteered with the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.

