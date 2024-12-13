An early Christmas gift surprise for Ingleside ISD teachers

INGLESIDE, TX — $2,000 can make a big difference for teachers. It's money that goes right back into the classroom.

Nancy Knobles is Mrs.Claus for today, but she spreads knowledge when she's not spreading Christmas cheer. She teaches financial mathematics.

"I love my job,” Knobles said. “It's not a job it's more of a passion. I’ve been doing it for 39 years and I want them to have the same experience in their lives."

Like many teachers, Knobles wants to do more for her students.

"If I had just one camera, it would take forever to do, but if I had five, I could do this in a massive setting. Get more done at once. That was my biggest expense,” Knobles said.

Knobles is one of many teachers at Ingleside ISD with an idea to improve what they do in the classroom and the Education Foundation wanted to make their ideas a reality.

"It's the perfect time to bring back the money that this district needs to give these teachers because we don't want them to come out of pocket,” Education Foundation Treasurer Maura Rodriguez said.

Paying out of pocket is what these educators had to do for the last 7 years.

"Harvey hit and devastated our area and then COVID hit after that. We're just now newly reformed and gathering money again,” Rodriguez said.

Of the 30 teachers who applied for grant money 11 of them were selected.

An early Christmas gift surprise putting a smile on everyone's face.

The Ingleside ISD Education Foundation plans to continue growing so next year more teachers can get more help.