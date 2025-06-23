Summer in the Park returns to Gregory Tuesday, with free activities for children

GREGORY, Texas — As the first full week of summer begins, kids in the small city of Gregory have something to look forward to beyond school vacation, thanks to a community-driven initiative focused on fun, learning and local pride.

This week, the Gregory Independent Volunteer Establishment, better known as G.I.V.E., is hosting its annual “Summer in the Park” event at Our Children’s Park. The free program, located at 514 S. Gregory street runs Tuesday, June 24 through Friday, June 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. It offers activities for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Founded more than a decade ago by longtime resident Sylvia Ochoa, G.I.V.E. aims to uplift the community through volunteer-led projects.

“Gregory citizens are very happy to live here, and we just want to show it off more,” said Ochoa, who started the nonprofit over 12 years ago.

The “Summer in the Park” program reflects that mission. Children can take part in organized sports, arts and crafts, and other hands-on activities. This year San Patricio County's beloved Mr. Kippy will make special guest appearance.

Parents have the option to drop off their children or stay for the duration, and younger children are welcome with a parent present.

“GIVE’s mission wants to have activities in the community to lift morale,” Ochoa said. “Summer in the Park is a great opportunity for children to come and learn.”

No pre-registration is required, families can simply show up and join in. Friday’s session doubles as a family day, inviting parents and guardians to take part in the festivities.

The event is made possible through partnerships between the city of Gregory, G.I.V.E., and local businesses. Ochoa said the event started strong in its early years, with dozens of children and volunteers involved. Although participation dipped over time, interest is growing once again.

“There’s always a need for volunteers,” Ochoa said. “We want to encourage our children that we care for them.”

As the city gears up for the program’s kickoff, Ochoa hopes it will make a lasting impact on the young participants.

“When you get to the first day of school and they ask, ‘What did you do this summer?’ I hope they say, ‘Summer in the Park,’” she said.

