Gregory citizens request for a forensic audit

GREGORY, TX — During this weeks city councilmeeting, neighbors of Gregory spoke up during public comment. Asking specific questions and pleading to officials.

“I’m asking you guys to vote for it and put it on the agenda but the mayor said there will not be an audit,” Gregory resident, Gilbert Hernandez said.

Hernandez is referencing the workshop meeting on July.27th. He captured that moment of camera.

“Until you can show there is some sort of wrongdoing going on at this place,” Gregory Mayor, Estella Boyes said. “There will be no audit.”

In response, several people in the community took an interest in learning more.

“We just want to know, where is our money going. People are paying their taxes but we’re not seeing anything done,” one Gregory said.

Many feel that way.

“Nothing has been done. The water lines need a lot of work. Where is the money,” one other Gregory said.

As KRIS 6 News learned many of the residents in Gregory are over 65 and retired.

Carmen Hernandez said since she’s lived in Gregory there’s been no progress.

“Us as citizens, we just want to ask and be satisfied with the money and if it’s being allocated correctly. They’ll take my questions but where is the answer,” Hernandez said.

Mayor Boyes said there needs to be proof behind these accusations.

“Any citizen can come in and request information and get that information. Then, they can look that over or take that someone and if they feel there is something amiss then we can talk about it,” Boyes said.

As Gregory city council focuses on approving a budget, the forensic audit petition is still open for signatures.