Gregory Cemetery community clean up

GREGORY, TX — The Gregory Cemetery will finally get a much needed clean up this weekend and it's all thanks to community efforts.

Organizers are asking for volunteers to help collect trash, pull weeds, mow, and edge.

KRIS 6 first brought you this story in August when neighbors who visit their loved ones told KRIS 6 News, that it’s become quite dangerous to walk through overgrown grass, hanging tree limbs, and trash. Now local sponsors have stepped in to support the clean-up.

The clean-up starts at 8 am on Saturday and goes on until 1pm.