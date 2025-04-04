G-P school bus hit in Gregory

GREGORY, Texas — Sheriff Oscar Rivera of San Patricio County posted on Facebook Friday about an early morning crash in Gregory involving a Gregory Portland school bus. The accident occurred at US 181 and Loop 202, where a pickup collided with a school bus.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital by EMS.

