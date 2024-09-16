City of Gregory looks for potential solutions to stray animal concerns

GREGORY, Tx — Gregory Mayor Estella Boyes is touring San Patricio County in hopes of building partnerships to address concerns over stray animals.

“I think if we can all work together in this area, we could probably make a good dent in the abandoned animal population,” Boyes told KRIS 6. The mayor has been attending several city council meetings to extend the offer. KRIS 6 first learned of Boyes’ plans when she appeared before the Taft City Council.

Taft is being considered as a potential starting point for the initiative. When asked what drew her to Taft, Boyes said, “They’re closer and maybe can respond a little better.”

Adam Beam

The plan currently proposed by Gregory involves the city providing financial assistance to neighboring cities' animal control facilities and services. In return, Gregory would receive animal control services in closer proximity. Currently, the city partners with San Patricio County, based out of Sinton.

“I get it. San Patricio is a big county, so they can’t always get to everyone in a timely manner,” Boyes told KRIS 6.

Boyes explained that the plan is still in the planning phase, with the budget season causing some delays. While the proposal awaits further development, KRIS 6 reached out to Animal Control Services in Portland for their perspective on a potential increase in workload. Sgt. Jacob Jimenez said solutions are needed to combat overpopulated shelters and abandoned animals. However, he added, “Having other cities be responsible to help them, that’d be pretty hard.”

