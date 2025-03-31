Crash north of Taft claims one man's life Monday morning

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A Taft man died Monday morning after his GMC Sierra truck was hit by a Peterbilt dump truck.

At 8:31 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers arrived at San Patricio County Road 77 and County Road 1258 north of Taft.

33-year-old Anthony Luna of Odem was driving his GMC truck west on CR 1258 when it was hit on the driver's side by the Peterbilt. The Peterbilt, driven by Oscar Gonzalez, a 43-year-old man from Taft, was driving north on CR 77 when he failed to yield the right of way to the pickup. Both trucks left the roadway.

Texas Highway Patrol - Corpus Christi District

Gonzalez had significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Luna was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline for evaluation but did not appear to sustain any injuries.

Troopers from the Sinton Highway Patrol Office are investigating the crash.

